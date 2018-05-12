1071 views

Armenian PM introduces new Defense Minister to the staff


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has introduced newly appointed Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan to the staff.

“Nikol Pashinyan has pointed out the challenges we have to tackle and thanked previous Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan for his efforts,” said the ministry’s Spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan.

