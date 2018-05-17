Armenia’s Defense Minister: Relations with Russia will expand

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The allied relations between Armenia and Russia will continue to expand and develop, Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said today at the meeting with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Andrey Ivanov and Russian Embassy’s military attaché Yevgeni Bulavintsev.
Davit Tonoyan has stressed the importance of Armenian-Russian cooperation in the scopes of military and political alliances, particularly CSTO, and international organizations.
The parties discussed ongoing matters of bilateral military cooperation, including vectors of further developing the said cooperation at military-political, military and military-technical levels.
Tonoyan, Ivanov and Bulavintsev have also exchanged opinions on the matters of international and regional security.
