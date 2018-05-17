718 views

Armenian Defense Minister highlights military component of CSTO



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan has highlighted CSTO’s significant role in ensuring the security of Armenia when he spoke to the press after the meeting with CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov today.

Tonoyan also attached importance to strengthening the military component in development of the organization and assured that Armenia will carry on with constructive efforts aimed at improving CSTO’s activity, global rating and authority. 

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | May 17, 2018 17:38
Mnatsakanyan and Kasprzyk discuss Karabakh settlement

Army and Police | May 17, 2018 16:44
Armenian Defense Minister highlights military component of CSTO

Society | May 17, 2018 14:46
Armenia’s new PM urges to end acts of civil disobedience
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe