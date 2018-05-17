Armenian Defense Minister highlights military component of CSTO

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan has highlighted CSTO’s significant role in ensuring the security of Armenia when he spoke to the press after the meeting with CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov today.
Tonoyan also attached importance to strengthening the military component in development of the organization and assured that Armenia will carry on with constructive efforts aimed at improving CSTO’s activity, global rating and authority.
