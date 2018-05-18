Armenia’s Defense and Foreign Ministers visit the borderline

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan have visited the southeastern state border line (Nakhijevan direction).
According to Spokesperson for Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the ministers discussed specifics of military service at the borders with the commanding officers after getting familiar with the operative situation at the unit.
Davit Tonoyan instructed the command staff to maintain vigilance, avoid falling for provocations and take the strictest measures to thwart any advance by the rival.
