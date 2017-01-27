Investors interested in Dilijan education cluster

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan said today that the new Dilijan education cluster is Armenia’s first serious attempt in that area, which can become an exemplery precedent for the university networks that will be formed later on.



The Minister made that statement at the meeting of the interdepartmental working group on creation of the Dilijan education cluster.



“We ought to put this process in the right direction, develop concrete methodology, ensure the legal field, and proceed to organization of the project’s test stage,” Levon Mkrtchyan said, stressing that it will be an open platform for modern education ideas and initiatives. He also noted that all persons interested in investing in the project can participate, thus facilitating development of the education system.



Chair of the Board of Governors of UWC Dilijan College, co-founder of IDeA Foundation Veronika Zonabend observed that certain investors and benefactors already indicated significant interest towards the project. Currently, representatives of the foundation are working on defening main approaches of the project, she noted.