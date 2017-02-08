Armenia to define foreign language course in schools

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan said today that the permanent work on the elaboration of development concept for teaching foreign languages, in particular Russian language, is now in its final stage.

Levon Mkrtchyan said this during g his meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Armenia Ivan Volynkin.



He emphasized that this concept will define the issue of teaching languages at secondary schools, as well as teaching qualifications and relevant methodology for teachers of foreign languages.



The sides discussed also the issues, regarding the joint competition, announced by Armenian Ministry of Education and Science and Russian Centre for Science and Culture for 2017-18 academic year, aimed at providing the opportunity of studying at Russian universities.



The sides touched upon Sustainable school food program, financed by Russia, as well as further operation of the Armenian branch of Lomonosov Moscow State University.



Ivan Volynkin remarked that the joint programs in the sphere of education develop dynamically, while the issues are regulated in the atmosphere of mutual understanding and agreement.