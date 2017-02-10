Armenia appreciates Lithuania’s support in education sector

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan said today that after gaining independence Armenia developed a step-for-step cooperation with Lithuania in education sector.

The Minister made this comment at the meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plepotentiary of Lithiania to Armenia Erikas Petrikas.



“We received continuous support from Lithuania in education sector. The example of Lithuania and Finland was very important to us during development of a new education system, and besides, our two countries joint the Bologna Process almost simultaneously,” Levon Mkrtchyan said.



The Ambassador stressed that he spared no efforts in his work in Armenia to elevate Armenian-Lithuanian relations in education sector onto a new level of development.



Erikas Petrikas attached importance to the English oral speech contest organized by Lithuania’s LCC International University for high school students in Armenia. He informed that the winner of the national stage will travel to Lithiania to participate in the contest final at LCC, where victory will ensure a semester of studying at the same university.



Levon Mkrtchyan reminded that Armenia is now a full member of the European “Horizon 2020” scientific network, and in that context, he suggested restoring previous collaboration in the science sector, putting emphasis on natural sciences.



