Legal grounds for Dilijan Education Cluster to be formed


Photo: Armenian Ministry of Education


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Legal grounds will be formed for creating Education Cluster in Dilijan, while the responsibilities of the sides will be defined.

The interdepartmental work group touched upon issues of relevant conceptual provisions, main approaches and schedule of activities during its meeting today.

Armenian Ministry of Education noted that this initiative, implemented in cooperation with IDeA Foundation, would be Armenia’s first experience in creating clusters. 

The representatives of IDeA Foundation remarked that the project would present an open platform for innovative educational ideas and initiatives, which would involve all those wishing to invest in education sector, contributing to the development of education system in Armenia.

The session of the interdepartmental work group, formed upon Armenian Prime Minister’s decision, was conducted by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Davit Sahakyan. The meeting was also attended by the co-author of the initiative, Chair of the Board of Governors of UWC Dilijan College, co-founder of IDeA and Scholae Mundi Foundations Veronika Zonabend.

