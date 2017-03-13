Armenia’s education system needs drastic changes, says Prime Minister

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia and RPA First Vice President Karen Karapetyan spoke about the necessity of "drastic changes” in Armenia’s education system.

Prime Minister made that statement during the meetings in Syunik.



“We need to make drastic changes in our country’s education system, paying special attention to rural and small communities. The majority of our talented people came from them, and if we fail to bring education in those communities to a modern standard, we’ll play a dirty trick with our future,” Karen Karapetyan said.