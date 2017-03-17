60% of school children attend paid classes

Yerevan /Mediamax/. According to the research, carried out by Transparency International Anticorruption Center, 60% of high school children in Yerevan and marzes take individual paid courses.



Executive Director of the center Sona Ayvazyan introduced today the results of Corruption Risk Assessment in General Education of Armenia research, emphasizing that the low quality of education could result in such a picture.



“Entrance exams for Armenian higher educational institutions are incomparably more difficult than programs at schools. Besides, attending paid individual courses is not very often motivated by the zeal for knowledge, but rather by mechanical improvement of grades and showing “excellency”,” Sona Ayvazyan said.



The research was carried out in three main sectors: paid courses at secondary schools, inclusive education and textbook publishing.



Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Armenia Karine Harutyunyan said that Armenian Ministry of Education and Science would review the results of the survey.



Mission Director of USAID Armenia Deborah Grieser expressed hope that such researches would give the opportunity to prevent current corruptions risks at higher educational institutions and schools of Armenia.