UNESCO to support Armenian education projects

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Assistant-Director General for Education of UNESCO Qian Tang expressed commitment to support Armenian projects, aimed at development and reformation of education.

Qian Tang said this at the meeting with the Delegation of Armenian Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan, which took place in Paris.



Armenian Ministry of Education and Science noted that an agreement had been reached on further developing in shortest terms of 2017-2030 Strategic Planning and Capacity Development for Higher Education in Armenia project, which kicked off earlier with UNESCO support, while closely cooperating in education sector with UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies, located in Moscow.



Levon Mkrtchyan remarked that the action plan for global education agenda (Education 2030) was aimed at providing everyone until 2030 with equally affordable, inclusive and quality education, including continuous education.