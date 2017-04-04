Government and IDeA signed a memo on establishing Dilijan Educational Cluster

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation signed a memorandum of cooperation on establishing Dilijan Educational Cluster.

Considering the need for improving the level and quality of education and employing innovative practices meeting top international standards of the general education system, the Armenian Government considers the opportunity of establishing Educational Cluster in Dilijan city within the framework of a pilot program, with the involvement of the private sector.



The strategic goal of the Dilijan Educational Cluster is to create a learning environment of future, which employs elements of top global education systems.



Based on the Memorandum, the Armenian government in the face of the Ministry of Education and Science, and the Center for Strategic Initiatives of Armenia will collaborate with the IDeA Foundation on developing the concept, relations and principles between the stakeholders and the educational content of the Educational Cluster as well as of the institutions it encompasses.



According to the Memorandum, the Dilijan Educational Cluster will act as an open educational ecosystem which can involve new participants including state general education institutions. The program might be replicated in other regions in Armenia in the future.





