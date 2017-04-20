Corruption risks in education sector formulated

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The working group, formed for elaboration of unified mechanisms against corruption risks in education sector, has already called three sessions.

The Ministry of Education and Science and a number of NGOs created a working group (in Armenian) in March of 2017.



“Our working group has already held three constructive sessions. The group has summarized a single corruption risk with its challenges during the discussions,” the Ministry informed Mediamax.



The Ministry noted that the corruption risks, as well as ways of tackling those issues would be step-by-step formulated at the sessions with the results to be summed up in a unified document.



“The actions, aimed at eliminating corruption risks, demand regulation of legal, financial, governmental and other mechanisms inclusively, which will be touched upon in the unified document,” the Ministry notes.