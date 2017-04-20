Erasmus+: Study abroad – work for Armenia

The European Union attaches great importance to youth programmes, both within the EU and in the European Neighbourhood. The diversity of available youth, educational and exchange programmes proves that the EU sets its hopes for the future on educated, cultured and respectful young people.



The oldest and most successful of those programmes is Erasmus, turning 30 this year.



Davit Pipoyan, a participant of the Erasmus Mundus Alrakis II project several years ago, stressed that Erasmus didn’t simply teach him – it made him.



“It wasn’t just a scholarship for me to go study abroad, but an opportunity to become a part of the large Erasmus family. The programme did even more than that. It changed the direction of my life and my professional pursuit and made me a bearer of an entirely new system of values.”



Pipoyan took part in the programme twice, and both times he went to the University of Tuscia, Italy. He was a doctoral researcher under Prof. Nicolò Merendino’s guidance at the food products safety and nutrition laboratory of the Department for Innovation in Biological, Agri-Food and Forestry Systems.



Davit Pipoyan Photo: EU Neighbours east

Irena Grigoryan Photo: EU Neighbours east

Photo: EU Neighbours east