Armenian students can be exempted from tuition fee in Georgia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Ministries of Education and Science of Armenia and Georgia signed a memorandum today, according to which Armenian citizens will be exempted from tuition fee at Georgian state higher educational institutions, in case it does not exceed GEL 2250 (about USD 950).

The memorandum was signed between Armenian Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan and Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Education and Science of Georgia Aleksandre Jejelava, who is on official visit to Armenia.



According to the memorandum, the Armenian side will also be obliged to exempt Georgian citizens from tuition fee at Armenian state higher educational institutions, in case it does not exceed AMD 1 000 000 (about USD 2100).



Student from both countries will have to prove relevant level of learning language comprehension (Russian and English), otherwise they will have to pass certain exams, organized by a given educational institutions.



Utmost 10 scholarships will be provided on bilateral basis for students of Master’s Degree at higher educational institutions in Armenia and Georgia.