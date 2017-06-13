443 views

ADB experts support education reforms in Armenia



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan received today the delegation, led by Shane Rosenthal, Country Director of Armenia Resident Mission at Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Levon Mkrtchyan attached importance to cooperation with ADB, which particularly provided expert support for State Program for Education Development in facilitating operational subprograms and improving management system in public education. 

Minister of Education and Science also touched upon the cooperation between ADB and Center for Strategic Initiatives of the Government of Armenia (GCSI), emphasizing the importance of the program for preparing and training teachers, which is currently discussed.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | June 13, 2017 18:02
Armenia anticipates “stressed political support” from EU

Foreign Policy | June 13, 2017 17:55
Armenian President and Estonian FM talk advancing EU ties

Foreign Policy | June 13, 2017 17:26
James Appathurai meets with Armenian Speaker and Emergency Minister
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017