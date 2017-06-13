ADB experts support education reforms in Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan received today the delegation, led by Shane Rosenthal, Country Director of Armenia Resident Mission at Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Levon Mkrtchyan attached importance to cooperation with ADB, which particularly provided expert support for State Program for Education Development in facilitating operational subprograms and improving management system in public education.



Minister of Education and Science also touched upon the cooperation between ADB and Center for Strategic Initiatives of the Government of Armenia (GCSI), emphasizing the importance of the program for preparing and training teachers, which is currently discussed.