Syrian Armenian children should feel at home here, Levon Mkrtchyan said

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan received today the delegation, led by Mission Director of USAID Armenia Deborah Grieser.

Levon Mkrtchyan expressed his gratitude to USAID for supporting reforms in the sphere of inclusive education.



According to him, the doors of inclusion should open wider to expand the opportunities of special education.



“For example, Syrian Armenian children find it hard today to integrate in Armenian schools, as there are differences in education programs, language and way of thinking. It is very important that those kids feel at home. The integration of national minorities is yet another significant issue,” Levon Mkrtchyan said.



In this context Minister of Education and Science attached special importance to their cooperation with Armenian Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and Ministry of Healthcare.



The meeting also featured USAID-financed Measure Evaluation program to be implemented in Armenia. A team will be formed within the frames of the program, which will evaluate in the coming 2 years the reforms and programs, implemented in the sphere of child protection.