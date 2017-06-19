WB continues supporting education programs in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan received today the delegation, led by Practice Manager for the Global Practice Education at World Bank (WB) Cristian Aedo.

The Armenian Ministry of Education and Science reports that the sides touched upon World Bank-financed ongoing and upcoming programs in Armenia, aimed at supporting reforms in higher, secondary vocational and public education sectors.



Levon Mkrtchyan expressed his gratitude to World Bank for consistently supporting Armenia, noting that the Ministry outlined several directions, which would be suggested to involve in the World Bank’s new credit program, thus providing continuation and efficiency of education reforms.



He introduced WB representatives to the main directions of education reforms, emphasizing a number of issues related to education system, subject criteria, flexibility of students in Armenian higher educational institutions, creation of inviolable funds at universities etc.