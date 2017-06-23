ADB continues supporting education reforms in Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan received the delegation, led by Sean M. O'Sullivan, Director General of the Central and West Asia Department (CWRD) of Asian Development Bank.

Armenian Ministry of Education and Science reports that the meeting featured ABD-financed ongoing and upcoming educational and scientific programs.



Attaching special importance to the works in school development process, Levon Mkrtchyan emphasized the importance of expert support in implementation of improvements in education policy within the frames of further cooperation.



Sean M. O'Sullivan noted that Asian Development Bank’s team was excited about the perspective of supporting reforms in education sector.



Levon Mkrtchyan also introduced the delegation to the main directions of education reforms in Armenia, as well as challenges and priorities of the system at current stage.