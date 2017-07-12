EU to continue supporting education reforms in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan said today that Armenia anticipates support from the European Union in implementation of education reforms in the country.

Minister Mkrtchyan said this at his meeting with the delegation of Lawrence Meredith, Director "Neighbourhood East" in the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR).



Levon Mkrtchyan informed about large-scale reforms to be implemented in the system of higher education on financing mechanisms and accreditation of higher educational institutions.



According to him, the program for Tavush marz is currently being developed, taking into consideration the education specifics of the region. The program will be applied in other regions once it succeeds in Tavush.



Lawrence Meredith attached special importance to EU-Armenia cooperation with commitment to incorporate Taiex and Twinning tools in the sector of education and science, supported by the Armenian government.



The EU representative welcomed the experimental incorporation of e-learning systems in Armenia, expressing readiness to cooperate with other international organization, aimed at development of education sphere.



Lawrence Meredith also mentioned about the plans to expand Tumo network in different regions of Armenia and EU support for startups and various programs in the sphere.