Armenia and UN hold national follow-up on education SDG

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Armenian Ministry of Education and Science held a national follow-up on the 4th of 17 Goals of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which concerns inclusive and quality education for all and promotion of lifelong learning.



Deputy Minister of Education and Science Davit Sahakyan had a meeting with UNDP Delegation, where he stated that the Development Education State Program they’re preparing is aimed at implementation of the mentioned policy.



According to Deputy Minister, the education budget is limited and the Ministry leads active cooperation with local and international organizations, uses Diaspora’s potential, and installs successful educational systems in order to develop educational institutes in the country.



“It’s very important for us to have a school in every community, but what level the shool should have is a different issue. Current funding program put many village schools in hard financial conditions. We are discussing introduction of new financing mechanisms that would set the minimal salary for teachers and install a system based on a school’s real needs,” Davit Sahakyan said.



UN Children’s Fund representative Tanya Radochai noted that Armenia’s education system recorded great progress in several directions.



“Armenia is the regional leader in establishing inclusive education. Other areas of success are preschool education and reforms in occupational education and training,” Tanya Radochai remarked.