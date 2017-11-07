EU supports advancement of qualifications in Armenian education

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ministry of Education and Science discussed today the implementation of "Better Qualifications for Better Jobs” EU budget support program.

According to Ministry of Education and Science, Minister Levon Mkrtchyan outlined negative consequences that gaps in vocational education and training (VET) have had on Armenian education and economy.



“All the three programs, implemented with EU budget support, proved to be efficient both in theory and practice, which shows that we are on the right track,” Minister Mkrtchyan said.



He reminded that the Armenian government will soon introduce “The Education Development State Program” for 2018-2030, which observes education as integrity.



Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski noted that the aim of EU-Armenia cooperation in education sector is supporting Armenia in establishing correspondence between professional education, teaching and employment, attaching special importance to promoting job creation in sector of agriculture.



Ambassador Switalski stressed the importance of VET in the progress of Armenia, as well as providing link between the demands of the labor market and qualifications of students.