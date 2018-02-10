FAST presents fellowship program in YSU

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The fellowship program for the 2018/19 academic year by the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology is accepting applications.



FAST Vice President Stepan Margaryan has held a presentation today for the doctoral students, students and teachers of the Yerevan State University. He has introduced them to the program and noted that the aim is to help doctoral students and PhD candidates to do research in leading universities of Armenia in order to get their PhD degree.



Researchers in STEM areas can become the beneficiaries of the program, if they pursue PhD degree.



