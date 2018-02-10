FAST presents fellowship program in YSU

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The fellowship program for the 2018/19 academic year by the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology is accepting applications.
FAST Vice President Stepan Margaryan has held a presentation today for the doctoral students, students and teachers of the Yerevan State University. He has introduced them to the program and noted that the aim is to help doctoral students and PhD candidates to do research in leading universities of Armenia in order to get their PhD degree.
Researchers in STEM areas can become the beneficiaries of the program, if they pursue PhD degree.
“The program is a unique opportunity for young people as it provides them with financial and institutional assistance, which allows them to focus fully on their research, get results in science, and create advanced technologies,” said Stepan Margaryan.
YSU Vice-rector Ruben Markosyan has told Mediamax that the new fellowship program can boost significantly the interest and motivation of young researchers in natural sciences.
“This can be considered a full research grant in the conditions we have in Armenia. Young doctoral students can forget the worries about their social issues and focus on the scientific activity, research. This allows young specialists to be fully engaged in scientific pursuits and achieve success. The program will help keep them in Armenia,” he said.
The foundation will announce 5 full fellowships, each worth annually USD 7,000, 25 partial fellowships, each worth annually USD 3, 500, and 10 full fellowships, each worth annually USD 7,000, for applicants and PhD degree seekers in the 2018/19 academic year.
