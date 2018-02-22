Armenia’s Polytechnic University opens an aerial robotics center

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The National Polytechnic University of Armenia has opened an Education and Research Center for Aerial Robotics and received Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on the occasion.

Named after corresponding member of Russian Academy of Sciences Arik Melikyan, the center will project, design and conduct research on unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as prepare highly qualified drone specialists.



The Armenian presidential press service has informed that the center is aimed at improving the quality of organization of engineering education, facilitating the introduction and development of prospective and national defense-oriented studies in the Polytechnic University, and supporting implementation of relevant research projects of students and young scientists in different universities.



The new center is equipped correspondingly by the world-renowned motion systems and software provider Vicon (UK).

