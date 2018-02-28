Slavonic University and Teach For Armenia agree to cooperate

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Rector of the Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University Armen Darbinyan and CEO of Teach For Armenia educational foundation Larisa Hovannisian have signed the agreement on cooperation.

The agreements provides for collaboration in recruitment of young specialists, organization of education-related events, as well as advancement of the programs.



“It is very important that students have recorded academic growth over the four years of operation of Teach For Armenia. It is no less important that the program is also preparing a new generation of leaders,” said Armen Darbinyan.



“Anyone can join the program, regardless of profession and work experience. Teach For Armenia aims to reveal the young people’s potential as professionals and leaders, at the same time facilitating development of rural communities,” highlighted Larisa Hovannisian.



“Our motto is “We build the future of Armenia, class by class”,” added Ms. Hovannisian.