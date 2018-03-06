605 views

Gyumri plans to open Bocuse Institut-backed cooking school


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has held a meeting on the project of a cooking school in Gyumri, which will utilize the experience and capacities of the Institut Paul Bocuse (France).

The meeting was attended by Managing Director of Tumo Center for Creative Technologies Marie Lou Papazian, Executive Vice-President of Institut Paul Bocuse Hervé Fleury, and Armenian-French benefactor Raffi Derderian.

Karen Karapetyan has welcomed the initiative.

“I am certain this will be a successful project that will change the mentality and prove necessary for Gyumri,” said Prime Minister, noticing that the Armenian Government is ready to support the implementation of the project.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | March 6, 2018 17:20
New equipment to reduce risks at Nairit plant

Education | March 6, 2018 14:32
Gyumri plans to open Bocuse Institut-backed cooking school

Interviews | March 6, 2018 17:47
Henriette Vamberg: I understand people’s passion for Yerevan
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018