Gyumri plans to open Bocuse Institut-backed cooking school

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has held a meeting on the project of a cooking school in Gyumri, which will utilize the experience and capacities of the Institut Paul Bocuse (France).

The meeting was attended by Managing Director of Tumo Center for Creative Technologies Marie Lou Papazian, Executive Vice-President of Institut Paul Bocuse Hervé Fleury, and Armenian-French benefactor Raffi Derderian.



Karen Karapetyan has welcomed the initiative.



“I am certain this will be a successful project that will change the mentality and prove necessary for Gyumri,” said Prime Minister, noticing that the Armenian Government is ready to support the implementation of the project.