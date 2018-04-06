2491 foreign students study at Armenian universities

Yerevan /Mediamax/. According to the data of 2017-2018 academic year, 2491 foreign students receive education at Armenian higher educational institutions.

Armenian Ministry of Education and Science stated that Armenian universities have students from India (1142), Iran (430), Iraq (404) and Israel (118).



1307 foreign students study at state and 963 private universities, 203 students are involved in international universities and 18 in colleges.



According to the ministry, as of 2017-2018 academic year, 3757 students from Diaspora study at Armenian educational institutions, of which 1847 attend state, 536 private and 1012 international universities, 362 - colleges.



The largest number of Armenian students comes from the Russian Federation (1454), Georgia (1209), Syria (536) and Iran (139).



Of 1847 Armenian students from Diaspora, 607 study at Yerevan Mkhitar Heratsi State Medical University, 234 at Yerevan State University, 203 at National University of Architecture and Construction of Armenia.