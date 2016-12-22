Armenia attaches importance to nuclear safety, Ambassador says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN, Ambassador Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that Armenia attaches great importance to nuclear safety, developing corresponding domestic legislation.

The Ambassador made this statement at the open discussion “Preventing catastrophe: a global agenda for stopping the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction [WMDs] by non-state actors”at the UN Security Council, which took place on December 15.



“Globalization facilitated acquisition and use of chemical, biological, radioactive and nuclear weapons by non-state agents for terrorist and other criminal groups,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stated.



The Ambassador stressed that Armenian Government realized continuous bilateral and multilateral efforts in the fight against nuclear materials smuggling.



“We are also actively involved in a range of programs on prevention of weapons proliferation, the number of which is established by Global Initiative to Combat Nuclear Terrorism and Proliferation Security Initiative,” the Armenian Ambassador reminded.