Consulate general of Armenia to open in Dubai

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Consulate General of Armenia will be established in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The Armenian President’s respective draft decree was approved today by the cabinet.
“In addition to consular mission, establishing Consulate General in Dubai will give us the opportunity to carry out activities, aimed at deepening and developing of trade and investment cooperation between the two countries,” Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian noted.
Mediamax reminds that Embassy of Armenia operates in Abu Dhabi.
