USA advocates for keeping the OSCE Office in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The United States strongly supports the work of the OSCE Office in Yerevan, and continues to work for agreement on its mandate.

U.S. Embassy in Armenia told this to Mediamax.



On January 12 Mediamax reported on the issues with the OSCE Office in Yerevan, which, according to our information, are related to Azerbaijan.



Armenian MFA indirectly supported that information.



Communications Director for the U.S. Mission to the OSCE Jonathan Lalley told Mediamax that U.S. Ambassador to OSCE Daniel Baer delivered a speech regarding this issue at the OSCE Permanent Council session on January 12.



He urged OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz to resolve the issue as soon as possible.



“Among the most critical tasks imminently facing the Austrian Chairmanship, as you highlighted, is to reach agreement on all field mission mandates,” Daniel Baer said.



He stated that “field missions are responsible for the most important day-to-day work of this organization”.