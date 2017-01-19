Antonio Tajani is the new President of the European Parliament

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Italian political figure, conservative Antonio Tajani was elected the new President of the European Parliament.

Antonio Tajani secured 351 votes against 282 for his Italian counterpart Gianni Pittella in the fourth round of the contest, held yesterday.



63-year-old Antonio Tajani represents European People's Party. He held in the past the position of Spokesman for Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Vice-President of the European Parliament and Vice-President of the European Commission.



Antonio Tajani said that his long experience in the European Parliament will largely contribute to his effective work in this new position.



The politician will replace German Martin Schulz, which announced his resignation at the end of last year, as he was going to take part in German federal election due in autumn of 2017.



Mediamax reminds that Vice-President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani said in an interview to Dogan news agency that “no one benefits from denial of the Armenian Genocide” and urged Turkey to accept the historic fact.