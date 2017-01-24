Armenia and EU to sign Framework Agreement in 2017

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski stated today that there are all preconditions for signing the Armenia-EU Framework Agreement within the next few months.

“I cannot name a concrete date, but given the dynamic progress in negotiations at the moment, I can say that the agreement will be finalized in 2017,” the EU Ambassador told the press.



Piotr Switalski stressed that the talks were moving forward quite quickly, but “there are open issues that need time to be solved”.



“These issues are connected not only to Armenia’s membership in the EAEU, but also to certain changes in the EU’s investment protection policy,” the Ambassador said.



Touching on this year’s program, Piotr Switalski pointed out five priorities that Armenia will implement with support from the EU.



“We will contribute to good organization of the election process, improvement of business environment, fight against corruption, and improvement in human rights and judicial sectors,” said Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia.



