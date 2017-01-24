Armenian and Russian PMs discuss deepening of economic ties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev said today that the documents due to be signed with Armenia will contribute to the development of economic ties and strengthening of personal interactions.

Russian Prime Minister said this during the meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan in Moscow, who is on 2-day official visit in Russia.



“I would like to put an emphasis on the fact that our trade turnover is stable despite the international conjuncture, despite changes in energy prices. We also registered 70% increase last year in terms of the export from Armenia to our country and product distribution. In my view, this is a result of Armenia’s engagement in Eurasian Economic Union and reinforcement of our economic ties,” Dmitry Medvedev said.



Karen Karapetyan noted that the meeting was a great opportunity for discussing relevant directions of Armenian-Russian cooperation, adding that “Armenian delegation came with a positive and productive outlook”.



“Our governments were able to move forward even in conditions of tough conjuncture, which has prevailed during the last years. You already know, that Russian capital is widely represented in Armenian economy. Nevertheless, I am convinced that we should not rest, but instead start discussing the directions for activation and giving a fresh impetus. Armenia is now implementing a number of reforms to provide more favorable environment for investors, and we will highly welcome the involvement of Russian capital. We came up with several suggestions in this context, which will allow us to diversify and expand the spheres of our cooperation,” Armenian Prime Minister said.