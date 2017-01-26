John Heffern to be appointed U.S. Assistant Secretary of State

Yerevan /Mediamax/. John Heffern, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Armenia in 2011-2014, will be appointed U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.
The U.S. Department of States notes informs its website that Mr. Heffern is currently acting Assistant Secretary.
John Heffern will replace Victoria Nuland and become one of key officials responsible for development and realization of U.S. policy in European and Eurasian region, and in South Caucasus in particular.
John Heffern performed as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs since August 2015.
