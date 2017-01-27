Agramunt vows to “protect the reputation” of PACE

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Bureau of the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) today agreed with the declaration by the Rules Committee, on allegations of corruption and fostering of interests made against some members or former members of PACE, and unanimously supported a three-fold approach to dealing with the matter.

Firstly, that a revision of the Assembly’s code of conduct, in the context of the report being prepared by Ian Liddell-Grainger, is required, as soon as possible.



Secondly, that GRECO (the Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption) should be invited to play a key role in providing advice to the Rules Committee.



Thirdly, that an independent external investigation needs to be set up to shed light on hidden practices that favour corruption.



The Bureau charged the PACE Secretary General with the preparation of a Memorandum on the possible draft terms of reference of the independent external investigation body to be submitted to the next Bureau meeting to be held in Madrid, on March 9.



“These three steps are essential to give an unequivocal response to the different allegations made and to restore confidence in the Parliamentary Assembly. They are also vital, to protect the reputation of our members and our Assembly,” PACE President Pedro Agramunt said.



Mediamax notes that in recent months Armenian and foreign media published many reports accusing Pedro Agramunt himself of lobbying the interests of Azerbaijan in PACE.



