Tokyo is ready to develop ties with Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe expressed readiness to strengthen and develop relations with Armenia in any possible sector.

Shinzo Abe made this statement at the meeting with Armenian Parliament Speaker Galust Sahakyan in Tokyo.



Japanese Prime Minister stated with appreciation that Armenian-Japanese parliamentary cooperation entered an important stage of development in recent years, which had positive impact on collaboration between the two countries.



Galust Sahakyan handed to Shinzo Abe the official invitation from Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan to visit Armenia.



Japanese Prime Minister stressed that the two countries currently enjoy a high level of cooperation.



The parties discussed issues relating to collaboration in economy, trade, culture and tourism sectors, and outlined possible directions of cooperation in other spheres.