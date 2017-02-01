Next phase of Armenia-EU talks to be held in February

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said today that the next phase of negotiations over Armenia-EU Framework Agreement is scheduled for February.

“We are getting closer to the final phase, as we have agreed almost all points in both political and economic chapters,” Armenian Foreign Minister told the press.



He noted that in near future Armenia will be able to announce completion of the negotiation process with the EU, which was launched in December 2015.



Edward Nalbandian also informed that the EU delegation will visit Armenia soon.



“We will have the opportunity to make final amendments during the visit,” the Minister said.