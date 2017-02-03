542 views

Armenian President to visit Brussels by EU invitation



Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that Armenia-EU ties have been marked with activation during the last two years.

Receiving today the Director-General for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Christian Danielsson, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that political dialogue has significantly activated, while cooperation in different spheres has expanded.

The sides expressed hope that the process of signing the new EU-Armenia Framework Agreement would soon enter the final stage.

Christian Danielsson attached importance to Armenian President’s visit to Brussels, which, he is convinced, will give a fresh impetus to the development of mutual collaboration.

President Sargsyan highlighted among achievements of EU-Armenia cooperation the decision by EU Council on approving the mandate of negotiations on establishing a common aviation zone with Armenia. He reassured that Armenia was willing to accelerate the EU-Armenia collaboration.

Armenian President thanked the European Union for putting efforts and recourses in this process, including the support, provided for the upcoming Parliamentary elections in Armenia.


