U.S. urged Azerbaijan to stop its actions against OSCE Office in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The U.S. Mission to OSCE is "very concerned by the situation regarding the OSCE Office in Yerevan”.

“This office, like all OSCE field missions and institutions, is an important element of the work done by this organization to assist participating states with the implementation of their OSCE commitments. Should the Office in Yerevan be forced to close, this will reflect poorly on Azerbaijan and its government’s commitment to the OSCE. We urge the government of Azerbaijan to constructively engage in finding a compromise solution as soon as possible that will allow the office in Yerevan to remain open”, Charge d’Affaires of the U.S. Mission Kate Byrnes stated at the OSCE Permanent Council on February 9.



Mediamax reported earlier that Azerbaijan tries to closed the OSCE Office in Yerevan.