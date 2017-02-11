Armenia and Lebanon to cooperate in military sector

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenia and Lebanon plan to sign an Agreement on Military Cooperation.
Ambassador of Armenia to Lebanon Samvel Mkrtchyan and Minister of Defense of Lebanon Jakub Sarraf discussed coordination of the draft agreement in Beirut.
The sides attached special importance to the implentation of practical steps within the frames of already initiated military-technical cooperation projects. An agreement was reached on holding additional working meeting in that direction.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.