Armenia and Lebanon to cooperate in military sector



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenia and Lebanon plan to sign an Agreement on Military Cooperation.

Ambassador of Armenia to Lebanon Samvel Mkrtchyan and Minister of Defense of Lebanon Jakub Sarraf discussed coordination of the draft agreement in Beirut.

The sides attached special importance to the implentation of practical steps within the frames of  already initiated military-technical cooperation projects. An agreement was reached on holding additional working meeting in that direction.

