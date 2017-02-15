Nalbandian and Lavrov to meet in Moscow

Yerevan/Mediamax/. By the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbadian will make an official visit to Russia on February 21-22.
Armenian MFA noted that the minister will discuss a wide range of issues of Armenia-Russia allied and strategic relations, as well as the implementation of agreements, reached by the two ministers.
Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers will discuss further steps for implementation of the agreements, reached by the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents at the summits in Vienna and St. Petersburg in 2016.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.