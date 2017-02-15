Nalbandian and Lavrov to meet in Moscow

Yerevan/Mediamax/. By the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbadian will make an official visit to Russia on February 21-22.

Armenian MFA noted that the minister will discuss a wide range of issues of Armenia-Russia allied and strategic relations, as well as the implementation of agreements, reached by the two ministers.



Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers will discuss further steps for implementation of the agreements, reached by the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents at the summits in Vienna and St. Petersburg in 2016.