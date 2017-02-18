Edward Nalbandian meets with UN Special Envoy to Syria

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, who is attending the Munich Security Conference, met with UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura.
Armenian MFA informed that Staffan de Mistura shared his appreciation for the fact that Armenia provides continuous humanitarian aid to the people of Syria and accepts large numbers of refugees fleeing the crisis.
