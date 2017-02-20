Jan Petersen is Head of OSCE/ODIHR Mission in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Jan Petersen is the Head of OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) election observation mission (EOM) for upcoming Parliamentary elections in Armenia, April 2.

OSCE/ODIHR mission informed Mediamax about this.



Mediamax notes that 71-year-old Jan Petersen served as a member of the Stortinget (the Norwegian Parliament) in 1981-2001 and 2005-2009.



He held the position Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway in 2001-2005.



Jan Petersen was the Head of 2014 OSCE/ODIHR EOM to Moldova in 2014, to Poland in 2015 and to Macedonia and Russia in 2016.