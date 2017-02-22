Armenia doesn’t ask “Moscow’s permission” to develop ties with EU

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian considers it incorrect to assume that Yerevan "asks Russia for permission” to develop relations with the EU.

Minister Nalbandian made that statement in the interview for Deutsche Welle.



The transcript of the interview is available on the Armenian MFA website.



Edward Nalbandian expressed his belief that in the nearest future Armenia and the EU will announce completion of the negotiations on the new Framework Agreement.



While answering the question on whether Yerevan consults with the Russian authorities about the agreement, Edward Nalbandian said:



“We negotiate openly with the European Union and other partners, and as a matter of fact, our politics and diplomacy are transparent. We don’t hold talks behind anybody’s back. Our President and I frequently and publicly spoke about the Agreement in the making with the European Union.”



“Within alliance with the Russian Federation we undertook nothing contrary to development of our bilateral relations with the strategic partner. Any objections are unlikely,” the Minister said.



Deutsche Welle reporter asked later on, “Do I comprehend your meaning correctly that you are not going to coordinate the papers you will sign with the EU?” and Minister Nalbandian replied:



“Your question has very strange implications, as if we need someone’s endorsement. I don’t think the question is proper. I explained that we pursue close and maximally strong relations with Russia and all other partners. As for the European Union, Ms Ashton and I exchanged corresponding letters as far back as during the Vilnius Summit, then we made the joint statement with the EU. When Ms Mogherini and I launched the negotiations on the agreement between the EU and Armenia, we stated clearly that both parties intend to advance the relations, going as far forward as possible in cooperation and partnership and taking into account Armenia’s commitments in other international integration processes. This matter is crystal clear.”