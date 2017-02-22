PACE delegation starts a pre-electoral visit to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A three-member delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) headed by Liliane Maury-Pasquier (Switzerland, SOC), will make a pre-electoral visit to Armenia on 22-23 February to assess the electoral campaign and the political climate prior to the parliamentary elections on 2 April.

The delegation is due to meet the President of the National Assembly, the leaders and representatives of parliamentary groups represented in the National Assembly, the leaders and representatives of non-parliamentary parties and blocs running in the elections.



Meetings are also scheduled with the Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission and with representatives of international organizations, the diplomatic corps, NGOs and the media.



The delegation will publish a statement at the end of its visit.



A full delegation comprising 32 members of the Assembly will subsequently travel to Armenia to observe the elections on 2 April.