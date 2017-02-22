Sargsyan-Putin meeting to be scheduled

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduling another meeting.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian made that announcement in the end of the negotiations with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow today.



“At this moment, talks are underway regarding an official visit of Armenian President to Russia,” he said.



Touching upon the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Sergey Lavrov said that Russia will continue taking actions that promote implementations of the reached agreements together with the American and French Co-Chairs.



“There is no alternative to the OSCE Minsk Group,” Sergey Lavrov stressed.



Edward Nalbandian noted, “Armenia will continue working with the OSCE Minsk Group towards the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict and advance of the negotiation process.”