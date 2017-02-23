Armenia-Russia relations are “exemplary”, says Nalbandian

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Ministers Edward Nalbandian and Sergey Lavrov opened the exhibition, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia, at the Russian MFA Reception House.

While opening the exhibition on February 22, Edward Nalbandian said, “Armenia-Russia relations are an exemplary model of bilateral cooperation, probably the most successful anf productive in the post-Soviet area.”



“Armenia and Russia are united by allied relationship. It’s impossible to be allies in one sector and not in another. That kind of relations is active in the entire scope of interstate collaboration. Our bilateral relations are distinguished by close foreign policy ties, efficient military-political and military-technical cooperation, and successful partnership in economic, enegry and transport sectors,” said Foreign Minister of Armenia.