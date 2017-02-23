Armenia to find new ways of cooperation with Georgia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said today that Armenian-Georgian cooperation continues to develop in the atmosphere of mutual trust.

Prime Minister made that statement at the meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Tbilisi.



“We entered a new stage of cooperation in our bilateral relations. Armenian-Georgian cooperation continues to develop in the atmosphere of mutual trust, which is the guarantee of further progress and strengthening of our relations. Our delegation is prepared to discuss thoroughly issues on the economic cooperation agenda in regard to both bilateral and regional development,” Karen Karapetyan said.



Giorgi Kvirikashvili stressed that Georgia attaches importance to further strengthening cooperation with friendly Armenia.



“We are ready to deepen collaboration in the region, increase trade turnover and use the potential in full,” said Georgian Prime Minister.



In particular, the parties attached importance to regional cooperation in energy sector, creation of Meghri Free Economic Zone and the possibility of utilizing it as platform to make the third party markets more accessible.