France welcomes the conclusion of Armenia-EU talks; announces Sargsyan’s visit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. France welcomes the conclusion of negotiations on the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

“Finalized a few days ahead of President Sargsyan’s official visit to France on March 8-9, this agreement responds to the Armenian president’s call in May 2014 to strengthen ties between the EU and his country. This agreement will step up the political dialogue between the EU and Armenia on our shared commitment to democracy, human rights and the rule of law. It will facilitate expanded cooperation on energy, transportation and the environment. It will create new opportunities for trade and investment while protecting French and European geographical indications”, French Foreign Ministry said.