Syrian FM hints at Turkey in the address to Armenian counterpart

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Syria Walid Muallem noted in the address to his Armenian counterpart that “one of the aggressors attacking the people of Syria is the same party that executed the Genocide against Armenian people”.

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Syria exchanged messages on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



Syrian Minister also remarked, “That policy is based on the dreams of autocratic rule and sultanate, which is doomed to fail and will have the worst consequences for the aggressor.”



Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said in his address that it will be possible to expand and strengthen Armenian-Syrian cooperation with joint efforts. He stressed that Armenian people won’t forget the great humanitarian help that Syrian people provided by giving shelter to the survivors of the Armenian Genocide.